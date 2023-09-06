Officers are asking anyone whose car may have been broken into Sunday night or Monday morning to call the Paducah Police Department or McCracken County Sheriff’s Office to file a report.
The Paducah Police Department said they charged a group of Illinois teens in connection to a string of car break-ins in the Paducah area.
According to a Tuesday news release, an officer patrolling Freidman Lane near Ramona Drive early Monday morning caught four teenagers trying to break into a car. Officers say they ran away after being seen.
The release said a 14-year-old and 16-year-old were caught at a nearby convenience store, where the 16-year-old was reportedly found to have several credit cards officers determined had been stolen from various vehicles.
Officers said a 17-year-old was caught about a block away. They reportedly found tools they say are commonly used in break-ins along the path he ran.
The second 17-year-old was reportedly found with the assistance of a McCracken County Sheriff’s Department drone. Officers said the teenager admitted to stealing a handgun from a car, scratching the serial number off, and throwing it into a wooded area while fleeing. Officers said the teenager helped them find the gun, which they took as evidence.
According to the release, the group admitted to traveling to McCracken County from Illinois with the intention of breaking into vehicles. Officers said they found tools, a briefcase, a pool stick set, fishing equipment, a computer, and other stolen items in a van the group had reportedly parked at the store.
According to the release, the two 17-year-olds were lodged in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center. The 14-year-old and 16-year-old were reportedly cited and released to their parents.
For more information or to file a report, call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.