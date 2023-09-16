Four Fulton County students and a bus driver were injured in a school bus crash in the area of U.S. 51 and Kentucky 94 on Friday, Fulton County Sheriff Chad Allen Parker confirmed.
Parker could not comment on the extent of the students’ injuries. Authorities said everyone who was on board was accounted for.
