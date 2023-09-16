SCHOOL BUS

Four students and a bus driver were injured in a crash Friday afternoon in Fulton County.

 Arriyonna Allen | The Sun

Four Fulton County students and a bus driver were injured in a school bus crash in the area of U.S. 51 and Kentucky 94 on Friday, Fulton County Sheriff Chad Allen Parker confirmed.

Parker could not comment on the extent of the students’ injuries. Authorities said everyone who was on board was accounted for.

