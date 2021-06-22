Four Rivers Behavioral Health officials met with law enforcement and emergency first responders Friday, emphasizing how together they can provide an improved response to opioid and other drug overdose cases.
FRBH unveiled its quick response team made up of mental health specialists, peer recovery coaches and addiction treatment professionals in the effort to make sure an overdose “is the beginning of treatment and not the end of a life.”
The quick response team concept has been around a few years in other states and “now there’s a big push for it in Kentucky,” said Shamike Stiles, program director at the agency’s recovery community center, Turning Point. A $200,000 QRT grant is allowing FRBH to hire additional staff and present a team approach to the problem, she said.
“It’s a combination of people in recovery, people who work in the field of mental health and substance abuse and the first responders, EMTs firefighters and law enforcement,” Stiles said.
“From there, the team would meet weekly and then first responders would communicate to peer support, or people in recovery and the therapist about overdoses that have occurred (in the last week). It’s kind of like a safety net in between what currently exists. What usually happens after an overdose, hopefully they to go to the hospital,” she said.
“A lot of times if people survive the overdose they refuse treatment. So, then law enforcement sends them home and that usually kind of creates a vicious cycle of overdoses and continued drug use. So, the quick response team intervenes in between hopefully that overdose and future use.
“Our goal is to get to them within 24-48 hours after the overdose.”
Overdose is not just a problem for larger cities, Stiles said.
“For places like Paducah and the river counties, we’re already struggling with limited resources. The numbers (here) may not be as many as bigger cities, but it has a big impact because we’re a small community.
“When someone finally decides they need help, it’s just that we really have a window of opportunity to talk to them about their options after something as meaningful as that experience of an overdose. We’re hoping that more people will be less hesitant to go to treatment, less hesitant and we’re able to build that safety net and put them in treatment centers,” Stiles said.
If for instance, the QRT is told on a Tuesday that there was an overdose on Monday, “then if we could, Tuesday or Wednesday, we would be knocking on that door together. The police officer would be there for safety and that peer support would be there to be able to relate to the patient, to say ‘I’ve been in your situation, and this is how I got through it,’ ” she said.
Burl Morris Jr., 29, a resident of CenterPoint Recovery Center for Men operated by FRBH, provided the perspective at Friday’s meeting of someone dealing with addiction.
“I had some legal troubles due to my addiction last year. I got a DUI. It’s something I’ve struggled with my whole life, and just the wreckage in my past catching up with me,” he said.
“To be honest, there’s consequences that come with addiction and I had to face mine. I’ve been here about five months. I’m just trying to work things out as best I can. I don’t know how or why, but I’ve been blessed (to be in treatment) and I’m must trying to do the right thing.”
Morris, who was born in Newport and went to school in northern Kentucky, has been in Paducah for about eight years.
“I’ve been drinking and drugging since I was a young kid. I mean, I did well in school, played sports and all of that. I really had no consequences with drinking, it was kind of just a thing we did,” he said.
“Nobody ever told me that when I started drinking and then drugging with no consequences, that that would be the hardest thing in my life to quit.
“I never got the memo. It’s been something I’ve fought my whole entire life. But I think the ‘a-ha’ moment was when I got here and these people, they really treated me like I belonged here. I stopped looking at it as a consequence and started trying to take something in and actually learn something,” he said.
Morris is close to graduating from the program.
“I can’t really say what my plans are. I’ve been praying on possibly staying and either peer mentoring or staying in phase two so I can help these guys,” he said.
“But one thing I do want to do is try to help with the quick response team. They have certain guidelines as far as sobriety, you’ve got to have a certain amount of time. So, I’m just going to stay really active in the building, giving back.
“That’s something I’m chasing, is to get on that team and be able to go to the source of the problem and help people.”
