Four Rivers Behavioral Health expects to finalize the purchase of the building adjacent to its downtown Paducah offices today, which officials say along with renovations, will amount to a nearly $1 million investment.
In 2004, the agency purchased the current corporate headquarters, at 425 Broadway, bringing more than 200 employees from several locations throughout the region to downtown along with more than 50,000 clients a year passing through the doors.
The building had been abandoned by the previous owners, midway through renovations, leaving an empty shell for years.
Today’s purchase of the adjacent building demonstrates the company’s continuing commitment to downtown, according to Terry Hudspeth, CEO.
“We continue to see growth in the number of people we serve and, in the last two years, have added several programs that are in rental property.
“We’re thrilled to bring those new programs under the same roof along with about 20 employees and room to add even more as we continue to grow,” he said.
The purchase will allow the agency to move its growing youth drop-in center, The Zone, to the downtown location along with its new early onset psychosis treatment program, iHOPE. In addition, Turning Point, the company’s recovery community center for those in early recovery from substance use disorders, also will move to the new building.
The move will allow for the expansion of programs and services that are in the current downtown offices, including the Assertive Community Treatment program, as well as Case Management Services for adults and children with severe mental illnesses.
“Bringing more employees and clients to the Broadway location will help build on the momentum of growth we have seen in downtown over the last several years and put people and services in what has essentially been an empty building,” Hudspeth said.
Renovations are expected to take several weeks, and the agency hopes to occupy the building in the spring.
