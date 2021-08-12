Authorities said four people from Hopkins County were arrested by Graves County Sheriff’s deputies following a burglary Monday night that developed into a police chase and overnight hunt for two suspects.
At approximately 8:20 p.m., Jackson Purchase Electric personnel responded to a home in the 1000 block of Ky. 303 after they were alerted to an electrical meter being disconnected at that location.
Deputies saw a black Chevrolet pickup occupied by a man and woman that sped away through a wooded area and back onto Ky. 303 where it was immediately seen by one of several deputies that were responding, authorities said.
Deputy Larry Jones took the two suspects, identified as Stephan G. Brown, 39, and Rita K. Garrett, 54, both of Dawson Springs, into custody and learned there were two additional men inside the home stealing items when they fled, authorities said, adding stolen property was recovered from the black pickup and methamphetamine and electronic scales were also seized from the vehicle.
The other two suspects who had fled the scene on foot were identified as Carl W. Crick, 62, of Nortonville, and Casey R. Adcock, 41, of Dawson Springs, authorities said.
A search of the area for the remaining two suspects continued throughout the night and early Tuesday. Just after midnight, deputies found Adcock in the Walmart parking lot. He was placed under arrest and found to have in his possession a loaded handgun and $5,070 in counterfeit U.S. currency. He was also in possession of stolen property, authorities said.
At approximately 4 a.m., Crick had called for an ambulance after injuring his ankle while running from the home they had allegedly burglarized. He was arrested after receiving treatment at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
Garrett was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brown was charged with possession of methamphetamine, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal trespass, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adcock was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property under $10,000, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Crick was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
