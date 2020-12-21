MAYFIELD — A community is in mourning after a family of four died in a shooting at a home in Mayfield.
State police say it happened early Sunday morning on Smiths Lane, just south of Mayfield. Details were limited on Sunday evening and the names of the deceased had not yet been released by the authorities.
Kentucky State Police spent hours at the scene of the shooting. The family’s pastor said now is the time for the family to come together and pray.
Pastor Chad Lamb described the family as loving and tremendous. He’s still processing the news of their passing.
“I’m still in shock,” Lamb said. “It’s just heartbreaking for the community. It’s a well known family. Well respected family on both sides of their families that they come from. Our community is just grieving right now.”
Lamb said the community needs to come together in order to heal from the tragedy.
“We need to be unified in our relationship with the Lord,” Lamb said. “We need to love one another. We need to help one another. And we need to understand that we never know what people are going through.”
He wants the community to hold onto their faith during this difficult time.
Autopsies on all four victims will be performed tomorrow in Madisonville.
