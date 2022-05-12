There are four candidates running for district judge in the 2nd Judicial District in the May 17 primary: Chris Hollowell, the incumbent, James Mills, Amanda Branham and Craig Newbern Jr.
The district judge in the 1st Judicial District, Todd Jones, is running unopposed.
The top two vote-getters in next week’s primary will advance to the general election in November.
District Court judges handle cases such as low-level crime, like misdemeanors, ordinance violations and traffic violations while also handling small claims civil court cases and preliminary felony hearings.
Hollowell, the incumbent, has held the position for 16 years having been first elected to the position in 2006. He previously worked as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney under then-Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Kaltenbach.
“I graduated from the University of Kentucky undergrad before going to University of Louisville for law school,” Hollowell said. ”I graduated in 1997 and worked for a short time at Boehl Stopher & Graves, a law firm in Paducah. Shortly after, now-Judge Kaltenbach hired me and I started Jan. 1, 1998. While I was there, I tried about 90 cases, everything from drug possession to capital murder.”
Mills has 17 years of experience practicing law in McCracken County, currently serving as the first assistant commonwealth’s attorney for McCracken County, prosecuting felony level crime for the county. He also teaches criminal justice at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
“I currently work in the felony prosecutor’s office for McCracken County and I prosecute most of the really major, serious crimes in the county,” Mills said. “It also means I’m often the first line of contact for the police that have a question about a case. Before doing this, I was the first assistant county attorney and I did that for several years and public defender for 10 years before that. So, I definitely have experience with a courtroom.”
Branham also has lot of experience. She graduated in 1999 from Southeast Missouri State University, before going to Southern Illinois University to get her juris doctorate in 2002, the highest law degree you can receive in the United States.
“After law school, I worked at Boehl Stopher & Graves for a while and then I wanted to do trial work,” Branham said. “So I left private practice and went to the public defender’s office and was at the public defender’s office for a little over 11 years, working in Ballard and Carlisle counties. I was the only public defender in those two counties, defended everything from misdemeanor trespass to death penalty eligible cases. Then, in 2015, I was hired by the Ballard County Attorney’s Office and I’ve been prosecuting misdemeanor crime in the district courts ever since.”
Newbern is a Paducah local with a want and need to help his community to succeed. He previously ran against Hollowell in 2014. He graduated from Southern Illinois School of Law in 2003.
“I have been practicing law for about 19 years,” Newburn said. “I have served as a public defender with the Department of Public Advocacy here in Kentucky. I have also served as the assistant attorney general and I’m currently an assistant county attorney with the McCracken County attorney’s office. I’ve prosecuted criminal cases, prosecuted domestic violence cases and child support cases.”
The candidates have many reasons for why they are running.
“I love my job,” said Hollowell. “It’s really the place where 90% of the public interacts with the court. Right now, I’m handling adult guardianship, criminal court and family preliminary hearings. But then we also do civil claims, small claims, probate and juvenile court. It’s never a dull day.”
He also said that during his term, he has been tough on crime.
Mills thinks that it is time for change in the office.
“There is a need for a new direction and some more life in the District Court,” Mills said. “There’s a need for new blood. And, I decided that while I like being a felony prosecutor and I do a good job at it, I thought that the best way for me to continue serving the public would be to try to be a judge and try to bring some new life to that court. And I’ve got some good ideas. I want to focus on mental health. District Court is where a lot of mental health issues are processed.”
Mills has ideas for this as well, wanting a “mental health court” to connect those with problems to professionals who can help them to recover and rejoin their communities.
Branham also has her own concerns with the position driving her to run.
“I specifically ran for the second division because I feel like the people of McCracken County and Paducah deserve better from the bench,” she said. “They deserve a judge who is available. They deserve a judge who’s primary concern is their job.”
Branham also has ideas for what she believes should be done in the position.
“I have a great deal of concern about repeat DUI offenders,” She said. “My sister was killed by a drunken driver. And so I feel like repeat DUI offenders need to be held accountable. Public safety is a big concern for me.”
Newbern also had much to say about why he is running.
“It’s one of my dreams to be a judge,” he said. “Primarily, the reason that I’m running is just because I have a heart for service. My career has been one has basically been one public service ... and the people coming into district court, some of them are at the lowest points in their life. They don’t need a judge to add to that.”
Newbern, if elected, said he would be the first African American judge in McCracken County.
