Four people were arrested last Friday in connection with a drug investigation involving the sale of methamphetamine in the Graves County area.
Following an investigation, suspect Joshua D. Burd, 30, was stopped on West Broadway at the Interstate 69 interchange, at approximately 4:20 p.m. last Friday by Det. Snapper Snapper Seaton and Sheriff Jon Hayden, according to a news release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle (a white Denali pickup) was also occupied by a relative of Burd’s, identified as Brandon Burd of Hickory. He was wanted on an outstanding felony arrest warrant for flagrant non-support, authorities said.
Subsequently, a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine was found hidden inside of the vehicle, that carried a street value of approximately $7,000, authorities said.
Simultaneously, a search warrant was being served at a residence connected to this same investigation, located at 20 Melody Lane, off Ky. 1710 east of Mayfield. As sheriff’s deputies were attempting to serve the search warrant, a resident there, Stephen C. Moore, 48, attempted to stop officers from entering the home and began to scuffle with the deputies on the front porch area, according to the news release.
He was also identified as the father of Joshua Burd, authorities said.
Eventually, Moore was restrained and taken into custody. Chief Deputy Jeremy Prince and deputies Larry Jones and Jacob Hamm suffered only minor injuries in the scuffle.
Once inside the residence, two additional persons were found, as well as three small children. A considerable amount of drug evidence was seized from inside, including methamphetamine, digital scales, methamphetamine smoking pipes, marijuana, and other related items, authorities said.
A female that had been allegedly assaulted by Moore just prior to deputies’ arrival was also at the home. Charges related to that report were also filed against Moore.
Joshua Burd was charged with second-degree trafficking in methamphetamine or subsequent offense; second-degree possession of drug paraphernalia or subsequent offense. He had previous convictions for selling and possessing methamphetamine, fleeing from police, tampering with physical evidence, and other offenses. He received an eight-year prison sentence in 2015, and a two-year prison sentence in 2017. He is currently under supervision by the Kentucky Department of Corrections out of Louisville, authorities said.
James Brandon Burd, 35, was charged with first-degree controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also arrested on an outstanding felony warrant out of Graves County charging him with flagrant non-support.
Moore was charged with obstructing governmental operations; second-degree possession of methamphetamine; fourth-degree assault; first-degree strangulation.
Gary S. Hobbs, 68, of Melody Lane, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia, second or subsequent offense. Hobbs was convicted of possession of methamphetamine in December and received a two-year prison sentence that was probated for a period of five years.
The three children inside the home were taken by relatives from the home.
Authorities said the investigation is continuing. All four suspects were taken to the McCracken County Jail.
