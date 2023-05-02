Two people shooting at each other caused four injuries during a prom afterparty early Saturday morning, according to Paducah Police.
Officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the W.C. Young Community Center after reports of the shooting in the parking lot.
Police said four people were injured either by bullets or shrapnel, including a 20-year-old male, a 17-year-old male, an 18-year-old female and a 14-year-old female.
None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.
Police said the department is following up on “numerous tips,” but did not disclose whether suspects have been identified or arrested.
Paducah Tilghman High School Principal Allison Stieg sent a message to parents of high schoolers, informing them of the shooting and promising assistance.
“We know that our students who were at the party may be traumatized and in need of our support following this act of violence,” Stieg said in the statement.
She said social workers, guidance counselors and therapists would be available to help students through the trauma.
She also promised an increased police presence at the school Monday.
Reached Monday evening, Superintendent Donald Shively said the school day proceeded without incident.
Camdon Marshall told WPSD Local 6 that he was one of the people shot in the incident.
He said he first believed a bullet has grazed the back of his head, but then learned it had become lodged in his head.
Marshall said he was shot while protecting his girlfriend and others.
Marshall told WPSD his instinct was “Just to grab my girlfriend and her two friends and pull them out of the way … I didn’t really think about doing it.”
The community center’s board of directors posted a statement on social media promising full cooperation with law enforcement “to assure that justice is served on behalf of the families affected by this tragedy.”
According to the statement, the event was not a sanctioned event sponsored by the community center.
The statement said the board is re-evaluating its policies on rent and use of the space for personal events.
