PADNWS-04-20-23 ROTARY - PHOTO

Capulan Gurrola, of Beyond Uganda, speaks to the Rotary Club of Paducah on Wednesday about her experiences in assisting communities in Africa.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

Capulan Gurrola spoke to the Rotary Club of Paducah Wednesday about her work with Beyond Uganda, an organization that began as a response to children in crisis and grew to help the poor in the African country of Uganda.

Gurrola and her family were called into ministerial activity in 2011 and founded Beyond Uganda, providing Christian education in Uganda as well as taking local pastors on impact vision trips.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In