Capulan Gurrola spoke to the Rotary Club of Paducah Wednesday about her work with Beyond Uganda, an organization that began as a response to children in crisis and grew to help the poor in the African country of Uganda.
Gurrola and her family were called into ministerial activity in 2011 and founded Beyond Uganda, providing Christian education in Uganda as well as taking local pastors on impact vision trips.
Gurrola spoke in depth about the effects of poverty on the people there and how it prevents the children from attending schools to better their lives.
She spoke about an incident that she and her daughter, who was 14 or 15 years old, had at a Ugandan village.
“While we were working in the village, there was another girl about her same age wearing no shoes and dressed in rags,” she said. “The only English she knew was ‘I want school; I don’t want boys,’ and she would say it over and over. My daughter said, ‘Why doesn’t she just leave the boys alone and go to school? What’s the issue here?’
“That night, when we were sitting with our team, we shared what we had encountered, and the translator said, ‘You don’t understand. School’s not free here as it is in the U.S. It costs money; you have to pay a school fee. You have to have a uniform and you have to have a pair of shoes. So, school is not available to her; she is a village child. Her parents never had shoes; her parents had never gone to school.’ ”
Gurrola said at the girl’s age, she was a financial drain on her parents, so her option was to get married at 14 or 15 years old.
“That’s what she was saying to us,” Gurrola said. “’I don’t want to be married off. I want to go to school and change my life.’
“That’s what broke my daughter. She said, ‘Mom, you have to push me to go to school sometimes. I have 30 pairs of shoes at home just to match my outfits. This girls just wants one pair of shoes to go to school and not be married off. We have to do something beyond Uganda.’ And that’s where the name came from.”
There are 194 children in the Beyond Uganda sponsorship program with four project sites serving four communities across Uganda. The organization had 26 full-time Ugandan employees and eight full-time Paducah employees.
Gurrola said there are four pillars to alleviate poverty. She added that tending to all four gave a 93% chance to break generational poverty, but not tending to just one of the four would have a 86% chance of staying in generational poverty.
The four pillars are access to education, access to safe and affordable housing, access to clean water and nutritional food and access to vocations or jobs.
“Those are the four things that — no matter what country, no matter what language, no matter what culture — that you need to break generational poverty,” she said.
Gurrola spoke about a community that was six miles from the nearest well and going to collect water on foot would take so much time that no one could take the time to have a job or go to school.
She also spoke about homes that were ravaged by termites with snake holes across the floor, forcing people to sleep in hammocks.
“It changed the way we looked at things,” she said. “Instead of assisting thousands of kids a little bit, we thought we’re going to assist hundreds of kids a lot of bit and go deeper into those families. (Addressing the poverty issues) is how we do that.”
