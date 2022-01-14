The Mayfield Community Foundation was created, prior to the disaster, to build a stronger community and enhance the quality of life for those in the area. Once the record breaking tornado hit Mayfield, the community foundation sprang into action, helping residents in need.
The foundation has already completed a few projects set out to help survivors recover from the tornado devastation, such as the “Mattress Project,” which included distributing bought from Gilliam Thompson Furniture.
Recently, The Mayfield Community Foundation was able to give three families, whose cars were destroyed in the tornado, vehicles.
On Monday, Jan. 10, Bessie Burgess received a vehicle at Seay Motors, located at 72 Youngblood Drive in Mayfield. Burgess and her husband lived on Mohler Lane, which is located next to Cardinal Road.
“It’s not only a miracle to be alive today,” Bessie Burgess said. “But to also have a working car that belongs to us.”
The Burgess family lost their home in the tornado.
“At first I didn’t think it was real,” Rodney Burgess, Bessie’s husband, said after finding out his wife would be receiving a car. “It’s been overwhelming how nice people have been.”
“Our house, our motorhome, our boat, cars — everything is completely gone,” Burgess said. “I mean, you can’t even tell that it was there really. Our whole neighborhood is gone.”
The Burgess family is currently staying at the Econo Lodge in Paducah. Bessie works in Clinton, borrowing a car from her sister just to get to work everyday. The Burgess family is “forever grateful for getting the call to receive a vehicle.”
“There is no way we will be able to thank everybody,” Burgess said. “But I hope they know that our gratitude is there, and we really appreciate it.
At Auto Outlet, 1001 Paducah Road in Mayfield, a second vehicle was given to a family in need. Julie Futrell lived at the Mayfield Housing Authority when the E4 tornado ripped through her home. In the chaos of the storm, Futrell barely got her mother to safety in the closet, considering her mother is currently battling stage 4 lung cancer and does not have the ability to move quickly.
During the storm, a large oak tree fell on the rear end of her vehicle — Futrell only having liability insurance. Due to being a self-employed cleaning person, she relies on her vehicle to get her from job to job.
The last recipient of the day was Peter Sierra. At Supreme Auto Sales, 805 S. Sixth St. in Mayfield, Sierra was given a vehicle. Sierra’s van was completely destroyed in the tornado. Having four children, he was in need of another safe van in order to take his children to school and where else they may need to go, as well as for him to get to work at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
“When I moved to Mayfield in 2005 I knew that this was a great place to live. This act of kindness proves what we already knew but it is now even greater,” Sierra said. “The impact in the lives of the recipients will be long lasting as it gives some sense of normalcy while we, little by little and brick by brick, continue to rebuild. Much thanks to Mr. Elder, Mr. Doughty, Mrs. Denise Thompson, the Mayfield Community Foundation and everyone who has had a hand in making this gift possible.”
Mel Doughty, Mayfield Community Foundation’s vice-president, said he is able to see the light in such a dark situation, thanks to the generosity coming from every direction.
“That has been the huge positive thing,” Doughty said. “The people from all over the country, and the whole world. They have poured in money for donations.”
The Mayfield Community Foundation has received enough money to buy 10 cars for families in need and has received more than 70 applications for vehicles. Donations are still being accepted, as well as applications. More information can be found on The Mayfield Community Foundation’s Facebook page.
