Alyssa Foster has her sights set on becoming a forensic psychologist, and her status as a PaxtonScholar will help her get started on that career path.
The McCracken County High School junior is a member of the PaxtonScholars Class XIII.
The PaxtonScholars program is in its 13th year of providing scholarship opportunities to African-American students from McCracken County, benefitting 78 worthy students thus far, serving as a life-changing catalyst in those students’ educational careers.
Foster said she was surprised when she found that she had earned a spot in this year’s PaxtonScholars class.
“It was the first time that I had applied for any sort of scholarship,” she said. “It was kind of a last-minute thing. I got distracted with other things I have going on, and my guidance counselor said, ‘There is still time to do this,’ so I quickly applied.
“I wasn’t expecting any because I knew a bunch of other people who applied, so it was kind of surprising.”
When a PaxtonScholars class is announced, the students receive a laptop computer and a backpack to carry it in. They amass scholarship funds in their junior and senior years of high school based on their grades. PaxtonScholars also receive scholarships during their first two semesters of college, based on their grades.
“That laptop is really nice, so I use it at home and I use my school computer here,” Foster said. “And the money, obviously, helps me getting into college.”
Foster said that when she graduates, she will attend colleges that will help her with her dream of becoming a forensic psychologist.
“I plan on going to Murray State University and getting all of my basic credits done,” she said., “Then, I plan on transferring to (the University of Kentucky) to go to medical school to go through the right psychology program and get all of that done.
“I’m not positive about what job I’d like to have. I’d like a job kind of in between being an investigator or being a lawyer, kind of be an expert witness at trials and things like that.”
Foster is taking a forensics class at MCHS and took a psychology class in her freshman year.
Foster is on the school band’s drum line, taking part in the marching band in the fall and indoor percussion.
She said she wasn’t sure if she would continue her band interests in college.
“I haven’t really decided yet, but I think I’m going to at Murray,” she said. “I’ve talked to the head percussion guy (at MSU) about it before, and he said if I just maintain my skill level, I have a good chance at doing that. So, I think I will do that at the beginning of college.”
Foster said if she spoke to others who weren’t yet high school juniors about the PaxtonScholars program, she would encourage them to apply.
“For any scholarship, even if you don’t think you would get it, I think you should try,” she said. “It could be one teacher recommendation that changes the whole thing. You never know.
“It gives you experience in writing essays and helps you build a resume for other things that you’re going to have to do.”
Foster is the daughter of Ruth Foster and Dennis Foster.
The PaxtonScholars program is overseen by the McCracken County Community Career Endowment Inc. MCCCE Inc. began as a nonprofit 501©(3) organization in 2006 as an endowment set up by Fred and Peggy Paxton, who donated $1 million to the Community Foundation of West Kentucky to help set up the endowment for scholarships for African-American students in Paducah and McCracken County. The scholarships get a dividend out of that every year.
In addition to the PaxtonScholars program, the endowment continues to award scholarships and educational assistance to students who wish to continue their postsecondary educations. The Fred and Peggy Paxton Non-Endowed Fund also contributes to support the PaxtonScholars Program.
Fred Paxton was a former chairman of the board and president of Paxton Media Group — which owns The Paducah Sun and WPSD-TV. Fred Paxton was a publisher for The Sun.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
