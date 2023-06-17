A public forum to help plan the future of Paducah and McCracken County will be held Tuesday at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center.
The "Forum on the Future" will be an open-house style event from 5-7 p.m. A presentation will be given at 5:30 p.m. and slides will be available online after the forum.
The forum is an opportunity to provide early input and visit informally with city and county representatives and their community planning consultant, Kendig Keast Collaborative, as they update the area's long-range plans. Through this process over the next year, the city and county intend to merge their separate comprehensive plans into a single joint plan to guide area development, redevelopment, and enhancement efforts over the next 10 to 20 years. Comprehensive Plan topics include future land use, zoning regulations, transportation, economic development, housing, and parks.
Paducah Planning Director Nic Hutchison, who is working with McCracken County on this project, said, “Currently, each government agency has its own comprehensive plan which is required by the State to be updated every five years. A joint City/County plan will guide the physical and economic development of the area, preserve the City and County’s local character, and enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors.”
The community will have additional opportunities in the future to provide input including an online survey.
In February, the City of Paducah and McCracken County approved a 20-year interlocal cooperation agreement to establish a City/County Comprehensive Plan. Learn more about the community planning consultant, by visiting Kendig Keast Collaborative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.