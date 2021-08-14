METROPOLIS, Ill. — Drive through the campgrounds at Fort Massac State Park and you may not recognize where you are.
The roadway around the campground has been paved, new sidewalks connect the campsites and, the biggest change, a new shower house.
The shower house was officially opened Monday with a ribbon-cutting conducted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
“This is a model. This is part of your legacy,” IDNR director Colleen Callahan told FMSP Site Superintendent III Chris McGinness as he took her, State Sen. Dale Fowler and State Rep. Patrick Windhorst on a behind-the-scenes tour of the facility.
The shower house replaces the facility that was built in 1988. It has been under construction for much of the last year. The eight-unit facility was made possible through a grant awarded by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. ADA accessible, the family units include a toilet, sink and shower.
The facility, Fowler said, “is a great investment in our resources for our tourism initiatives and our state park. This is a great day we’ve been looking forward to. We’re so fortunate here in this beautiful state park, everything it offers to our tourism initiative as it’s growing every day in southern Illinois.”
Fowler noted there are 15 state parks in the 59th District. “I can’t say enough about the incredible work that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources does for the State of Illinois. I’m fortunate to be able to advocate for continued upgrades and improvements to our state parks that we’re seeing all over southern Illinois. We’ve all seen the amount of investment that’s going into our state parks all over southern Illinois. We all know that tourism is an economic driver to southern Illinois.”
Fowler commended the IDNR staff “who work hard each and every day with limited resources. We need more staff working for the Department of Natural Resources.”
Callahan noted that without that staff, McGinness, IDNR regional land manager Gary Iles and the support of the state legislature, “none of us would be here today because this facility would not be here today,” she said.
With its stone block exterior, “this shower house looks like no shower house I’ve ever seen — it looks inviting, like something you want to see and now expect to see,” Callahan observed.
Windhorst said the shower house is a “great addition to our oldest, and best, state park. We look forward seeing what it will bring to our park in the years to come.”
Nestled in the park’s campground that consists of 50 campsites and 10 primitive campsites, the shower house is just one of the amenity enhancements taking place there. McGinness noted pads have been poured for the construction of five primitive cabins around the site. The cabins — three on the road going to the river, one beside the shower house and the other at the far end of the campground — will sleep six people each. All will be ADA accessible. “They’re primitive, but they’re really nice cabins. We’ve got them in several parks,” McGinness noted.
Also under construction is a new 28-foot-wide bridge over Massac Creek, featuring a bike/pedestrian lane on both sides. The Illinois Department of Transpiration is overseeing the project.
Completed are new bathrooms throughout the park — located across the road from the park’s visitors center, one between the Hilltop and Riverview shelters and one at the fairgrounds, which didn’t have one before.
“The new entry way and new sidewalks (to the campground) are all amenities we expect but that are difficult sometimes to bring into a site and certainly to maintain,” Callahan said. “It takes a village to maintain a village and to help create these types of enhancements you see here today.”
When Callahan arrived at the park Monday morning, she stopped first at the visitors’ center where she overheard a couple visiting from northern Illinois inquiring about events and activities at the park and the area.
“That’s exactly what we want and need,” she said. “There are treasures throughout the state and you don’t have to leave the State of Illinois to have the experience you expect when you visit a location out of state. We need to do a better job of communicating what we have here.
“The conservation, preservation and presentation of our state’s natural and cultural resources is our responsibility as the Department of Natural Resources every day,” she continued. “We’re here today to celebrate that. I didn’t get to do any of this work. I just get to talk about it — what an honor that is.”
