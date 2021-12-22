Former west Kentucky residents send toys to Mayfield from D.C.

Danny and Sandy Davis, of Richmond, drove two U-Hauls containing bicycles, toys and more for the children of Mayfield affected by the tragic events on Dec. 10.
“We used to live in western Kentucky, right outside of Madisonville, so my son has memories of growing up in Kentucky,” Davis said. “My son came to me and told me he was burdened about this, and he just wanted to do something for the children of western Kentucky — my heart goes out to them,”
The Davis’ son, Jordan, now lives in Washington, D.C. and decided he wanted to do something about it.
“I told him if he wanted to raise some money, we would make it happen and bring them down here — however we had no idea what was going to happen.” Davis said.
More than $28,000 was raised and the Davis family was able to buy and distribute more than 1,100 toys in the Mayfield area.
“As soon as I got inspired to do this, I had a feeling we could raise money. I wasn’t sure how much, but I knew a lot of people were looking for ways to help. But we had to get the logistics and distribution right. So I reached out to my dad, Danny, who runs Tates Creek Baptist Association, a network of churches in the area surrounding Richmond. I thought we could lean on his contacts in the state to locate local churches and charities in Mayfield and Hopkins Country to distribute the toys we purchased,” Jordan said. “That took some time, in the immediate aftermath locals were understandably more concerned about securing the basics: food, water, gift cards, etc. We had to give people time to process that we’d be delivering toys this week and in time for Christmas, not right away, which would have been disruptive to relief efforts. We actually held back on launching our fundraiser until we were sure we could distribute the toys on the ground. Once we established our local contacts in Mayfield and Madisonville, we opened up the fundraiser on GoFundMe.”
“I started by reaching out to my local church, Waterfront Church in DC’s Navy Yard neighborhood. They were looking for ways to help after the tornadoes and they provided an early pledge to our effort. Then I pushed the fundraiser heavily on social media,” Jordan said. “Finally, I worked for 15 years in politics and on Capitol Hill and I’d never really leaned into my professional network like I did for this. I made a number of direct appeals through emails to various professional contacts and people responded quickly and generously in a way I never could have imagined.”
Even though Jordan currently resides more than 700 miles away, his heart connects to the children who have lost everything in the area.
“The people of western Kentucky are near and dear to my heart. I live in Washington, D.C. now, but my family is originally from Kentucky and I attended middle school in Hopkins County, which also saw a lot of damage from these tornadoes,” Jordan said. “Also, when I was a young boy, my family lost everything we had in a house fire. But there was a community that came together around my family to help us get back on our feet. I remember the used toys that were handed down to me from neighbors and friends. It started to make things a little better, normal, even for just a few moments. When I saw the aftermath of the storm, all those memories came rushing back. So for me, it was just something I felt I had to do.”
When news of how well Jordan’s fundraiser got to him, there was fear. However, it was a worry that there wouldn’t be enough toys to buy.
“My biggest concern was we wouldn’t be able to find enough toys to purchase. I just didn’t know how we would find enough stock in-state, especially around the holidays, and it was important to us to try to buy the toys in-state. I was worried we would have to make multiple waives of delivery as we were able to secure more toys — but that would have meant missing out on delivering our toys by Christmas,” Jordan said. “Miraculously, we found a central Kentucky Walmart that was somehow overstocked on toys. They agreed to sell us just over $25,000 worth of toys right out of their stockroom — and they even agreed to pack everything up on pallets for us to make it easier for pick up and drop-off. With the remaining funds, we were able to supplement our purchases with some large online orders and to secure our rental trucks for distribution.”
All of the toys bought from donations will be given out to victims on Wednesday at “Christmas in Mayfield,” located at the Mayfield Plaza. The event is from 1-5 p.m.
