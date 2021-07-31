Former teacher honored

BENTON — How many times have you thought about a former teacher and the positive influence they have had on your life or career and wished you had the opportunity to thank them?
Alan Sexton and Dennis Dycus knew their former machine shop teacher at Marshall County High School, Boyce East, had a tremendous influence on them and many others over his 22 years at MCHS, and wanted to honor him.
The idea to get together for a picture with East started when Dycus posted a photo of his former shop teacher from a 1976 high school yearbook on Facebook. He asked his Facebook friends how many of them attended the machine shop class.
When Sexton saw the response to that post, he thought, “Wow, there are six guys that work at Precision Machine that went through his program. And, I knew of several guys that were around my age group that are currently working in the trade around this area that had all gone through his program. So, I thought it would be a good thing if a lot of us guys could get together and get a picture made with him and tell him thanks for getting us all started.”
Sexton and Dycus contacted East’s daughter, Jennifer East, and tried to set a date they could all meet. After the date was set, they started spreading the word that anyone who wanted to come to the Technical School on the MCHS campus on July 17 to visit East was more than welcome.
“I expected maybe a half dozen to show. I never expected this! I was tough on these guys,” Boyce said after approximately 50 former students came to visit and say “thank you.”
He had one motto during class: “If you’re here to learn, I’ll help you. If not, stay out of my way.”
Sexton said he once hurt a finger in class on one of the machines. He remembers East sat him down and put a wet rag on the back of his neck to help him calm down. He may have been a tough teacher, but he cared and it showed.
Dycus said of East, “He is one of the smartest, most technical people I know. I don’t know how he had the patience to put up with us.”
Phillip Easley, another former student, said, “I still carry a lot of what he taught about being precise”.
The students not only spent time learning through books, but had hands-on experience, as well. During their time in class they learned to build vices, clamps, ball-peen hammers, knives and clocks, among other things.
“The machine shop program at Marshall County was really great. They shut it down in 1995; not really sure as to why, but it’s sad that it’s no longer offered to high school students there. Several guys also continued the class after high school as adult students, me included,” Sexton said.
“Some kids don’t want to go to college and I wish they still had the opportunity to take the machine shop course and concentrate only on the trade. Some kids don’t want to pursue a degree. They are tired of English, history and other classes that have nothing to do with the trade,” he added. “I feel like there are a lot of kids out there in high school now that are smart, intelligent and mechanically inclined that would do well in these fields. Right now, machinists are hard to find and it doesn’t seem like we are seeing the younger generation getting into it. You can get a job as a machinist just about anywhere you go. And, you can make some really good money”.
East didn’t start his career with teaching in mind. After he came home to Benton after serving in the Korean War, he used the GI Bill, which helped qualified veterans pay for additional education, and checked into vocational training. Many other veterans were doing the same thing at that time and there were long waiting lists to get into programs or classes.
He was told the shortest list was the machine shop.
“It turned out to be the smartest move I ever made. I enjoyed machine work and wanted to get into tool and die,” East stated. Since he had previous experience working at Magnavox running a punch press, he was able to make the highest score on an apprenticeship test and get a job.
However, at age of 40 he realized he didn’t have a retirement plan and began looking for a job that would provide security later in life. When he learned Marshall County Vocational and Technical Center would have a machine shop, he applied for the teaching position and was hired. At 43, he began attending college night classes and received his teaching certificate. During his time at the vocational school, East taught high school students during the day and adults in evening classes. Some of his former students now own their own shops, are shop foremen or are machinists in surrounding counties.
In 1995, East retired from the Vocational and Technical Center. Now at 91, he lives in the same community where he was born and reared with his wife, Betty. He said he enjoys hearing from and talking with his former students and is very proud of them all.
