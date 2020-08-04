Leigh Landini Wright, an associate professor of journalism at Murray State University, is among 17 journalism professors selected through a competitive process for the Solutions Journalism Educator Academy at the University of Oregon.
Organizers canceled this year’s academy, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions. It would’ve been held at the University of Oregon in mid-July. Selected educators will be given a spot in next year’s cohort, according to a Murray State news release.
“As I wrote in my application, solutions journalism simply made sense to me,” said Wright, who worked as a Paducah Sun reporter for 16 years before teaching at Murray State.
“I didn’t realize it at the time, but how I approached stories about community issues fell more in line with the practice of solutions journalism.”
Solutions journalism is a rigorous and fact-driven approach to reporting credible responses to societal problems, according to the release. The academy offers a two-day training on teaching it at the collegiate level.
The training covers teaching several qualities: framing, sourcing and finding solutions stories; advocacy, rigor and impostors; community engagement and interviewing; story structure; creating learning goals and objectives; and refining assignments and instructional activities.
The academy is a Catalyst Journalism Project initiative that’s made possible with a grant from Solutions Journalism Network, and funding from the Enlight Foundation.
Wright started using solutions journalism in her classes last summer when she taught in the Commonwealth Honors Academy, and introduced it to her capstone students last fall, as they produced their website, the MKYGuide.
She’s taught journalism at Murray State since 2011.
