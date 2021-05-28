Former student Meinschein named superintendent for Livingston

SMITHLAND — David Meinschein came full-circle in his experience in the Livingston County School District. The student hasn’t become the master per se, but he has become the district superintendent.
A 1989 graduate of Livingston Central High School, Meinschein was unanimously approved by the district board at a special meeting Wednesday night at South Livingston Elementary School to become the next superintendent, effective July 1.
Meinschein succeeds Victor Zimmerman, who resigned from the position on Feb. 9. Darryl Chittenden, who served as superintendent until he retired in 2015 and was succeeded by Zimmerman, has served as the district superintendent after Zimmerman left office.
The board set his annual salary at $118,000 over a four-year term.
“I am living proof that anyone can be successful,” Meinschein told The Sun. “It’s through the teachers and the support of this community that I was able to go to college.
“I’ve done a lot of different things. I was a military officer, I led in a startup company in San Jose that worked with broadband technology, I worked for a Fortune 500 company as a leader and then, I became an educator.”
Meinschein said he is anxious to be with the people in the community as well as the teachers in the district.
“I want to get to know them because I really believe there is a silver bullet to education, and that’s great teaching and effective teaching,” he said. “I want to get to know them as quickly as possible. That way, I can start making the appropriate leadership decisions.”
Meinschein was one of 14 candidates who had applied for and qualified for the position and one of the five finalists chosen by the search committee for the board to interview and consider.
Meinschein and several members of his family were on hand at the meeting.
“This was one of the most important decisions we face as a school board, and it was encouraging to see us working toward a common goal,” said Board Chairwoman Christine Thompson. “We’ve been very honest with our new superintendent of the challenges we face as a district as well as the positive aspects he has to look forward to, such as our friendly and capable staff and our student-centered values.
“I think I can speak for the entire board that we are happy to have Dr. Meinschein as our new superintendent.”
Meinschein has been the assistant superintendent at Ballard County since 2015. Before that, he was the principal at Ballard Memorial High School from 2011 to 2015, an assistant principal at Charles Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia, from 2009 to 2011, an instructional coach and athletics director at Mount Zion High School in Jonesboro, Georgia, from 2007 to 2009 and a science teacher at Mount Zion High School from 2001 to 2007.
He served in the Army from 1994 to 1999 and at COVAD Communications in San Jose, California, from 1999 to 2001.
Meinschein earned his bachelor of science degree in biology from Murray State University in 1994, master of arts degree in secondary science education from Piedmont College in 2004 and his educational specialist degree in leadership from Lincoln Memorial University in 2007. He earned his doctorate of education degree from Murray State in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.