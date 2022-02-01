A threat of a school shooting at Graves County High School on Friday led to the arrest of a former student who was allegedly using the identity of another student on social media.
According to a news release issued by the Kentucky State Police, KSP Post 1 was contacted by the Graves County High School resource officer about 11 a.m. on Friday requesting assistance with the investigation of a threat of a school shooting.
The investigation revealed that Joshua Smith, 18, of Fancy Farm — who was a prior student of Graves County High School — created a social media page using another current student’s name, authorities said.
While using that page, Smith made several threatening statements to another student of Graves County High School, including a statement threatening to commit a school shooting the following week, according to the news release.
KSP arrested Smith about 11:20 a.m. Saturday and charged him with second-degree terroristic threatening and theft of identity of another without consent.
Smith was taken to the Graves County Detention Facility to be transported to the Calloway County Jail. He is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.
The investigation is ongoing by KSP Detective Nate Moore.
The Sun reached out to Graves County High School for more information about Smith. Principal Abbie Morris said she could not comment on individual students, citing privacy issues.
Authorities want all parents and youth to be aware of the dangers of social media and attentive to suspicious activity. Suspicious activity and threatening statements should be reported by contacting KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 800-222-5555.
