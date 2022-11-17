There is a stretch of open land along Eighth Street between Ohio and Tennessee streets where the Lincoln School once stood.
In 1894, it opened as an elementary school for Black students and was designated as a high school the next year. In 1921, a new building was placed on the site, the same year that a new Augusta Tilghman High School building was erected.
The high school was consolidated into Paducah Tilghman High School in the autumn of 1965. The building still served as a junior high school until it was closed in summer 1966 when the U.S. Office of Education demanded that 16 Kentucky school districts abandon the “freedom of choice” model and completely integrate the schools.
The building was renamed Central Elementary School and was for all Paducah students in fourth through sixth grades. In 1970, it was renamed E.W. Whiteside Elementary.
It closed in 1973, but was reopened the next year for the Paducah Head Start program. That program moved in 1980 to Northside Elementary, and the Lincoln building remained vacant until it was razed in 1999.
The Lincoln School served Paducah well in its time, and the site is expected to serve the community once again as an event center.
The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP Chapter discussed the purchase and use of the Lincoln School property last year and formed a foundation to handle that.
J.W. Cleary, the local NAACP chapter president, is the president of the Lincoln High School Historical Foundation and said the organization has been in possession of the property for about two years. He said an anonymous donor made the purchase of the land by the foundation a possibility.
Cleary said when the idea of placing an event center on the Lincoln property began, the Robert Cherry Civic Center was being used frequently.
“But about that time, the civic center said it wanted to cut back,” he said. “We need this (proposed event center) now more than ever.”
Cleary said the community has outgrown the W.C. Young Community Center, which opened on Eighth Street in March 1977.
“(NAACP programs) outgrew the community center and we went to Tilghman,” he said. “We outgrew Tilghman and then we went to the Cherry Civic Center, and that’s where we’ve been for the last several years for a lot of (NAACP) events.
“We worked hard on diversity. It isn’t the fact that it just happened because a lot of the programs that we put on now — Martin Luther King or the Freedom Fund Banquet — whatever we do, we always try to include a connection of the entire community, white and Black Americans coming together as one.”
Cleary said the proposed event center would partner with the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club and the local schools. He said the vision was for it to have a capacity of 400 to 500 people.
Cleary said the Lincoln School was like a college campus in its day.
“There were three or four buildings on the property,” he said. “Most African-American schools were just one-room schoolhouses. But, Lincoln High School — they played football and basketball, they had a marching band, and they had it all on this property.
“This could be a win-win for the city of Paducah, and we want to take the attitude that it’s an investment.”
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.