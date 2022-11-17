PADNWS-11-17-22 LINCOLN FOUNDATION - PHOTO

Looking from Eighth Street with Ohio Street to the right, this property where the Lincoln School once stood may be the site of an event center.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

There is a stretch of open land along Eighth Street between Ohio and Tennessee streets where the Lincoln School once stood.

In 1894, it opened as an elementary school for Black students and was designated as a high school the next year. In 1921, a new building was placed on the site, the same year that a new Augusta Tilghman High School building was erected.

