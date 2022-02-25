Writing a novel is a dream for many people, but actually finding the inspiration and motivation to sit down and do it is another matter entirely.
Bruce Leonard, a former Sun reporter, had dreamed of writing a novel for much of his life, starting from a young age. Now living in Murphysboro, Illinois, the southern California native had relocated to western Kentucky for an arts and entertainment reporter job at The Paducah Sun, back in late 2017. He studied English at the University of California, Los Angeles and his career includes many years as a journalist, reporting and editing for different newspapers and magazines.
He would ultimately write the first draft of his debut novel, “Quilt City Murders,” in Paducah — fulfilling his longtime dream, and TouchPoint Press published it on Feb. 7 in digital and paper editions. He recalled holding a copy of the novel for the first time.
“The look on my face — my wife took a photo of me holding it and mugging for the camera,” Leonard told The Sun.
“... It was a big, big difference between knowing that I had signed a contract and holding that novel in my hand — that I didn’t self-publish, and it was a phenomenal feeling. I will admit for the record that I think I did shed some tears that day.”
He’s now writing full time and promoting his books. Leonard picked up some quilting inspiration for the novel from his time in Paducah, or Quilt City USA. He even tried his hand at quilting but admitted he has very little skill for it.
“As an A&E reporter, I’ve interviewed a lot of artists — obviously, of all kinds. In Paducah, a lot of those artists are quilters or fabric artists of some kind. I knew nothing about that when I arrived,” Leonard said.
“I knew what a quilt was, I thought, but that was about it, and if I had been asked what the definition was, I would’ve gotten it wrong. But I learned a lot and I was fascinated because I went to the National Quilt Museum and my mind was blown.”
According to its description, the novel follows journalist and quilter Hadley Carroll in Paducah. After the untimely death of her ex-fiancé, the “mystery deepens” and Hadley uses her investigative skills to “connect a series of seemingly unrelated crimes.” Leonard described the character as being incredibly resilient, and while quilting and QuiltWeek is part of the plot, the novel isn’t really about quilting.
It’s a fictional murder mystery and also a homage to journalism “to a big extent,” even though it pokes fun at small town journalism.
“With what’s going on with journalists being murdered worldwide and being called the ‘enemies of the people’ and all that stuff, it is a testament to the importance of journalism and how journalists try their best to keep politicians and corporations honest. You know — that there’s a reason it’s called ‘The Fourth Estate,’ ” he said.
“I incorporated things that were important to me, elements of my life that were important to me, but it’s not a screed or diatribe. It’s a murder mystery that has good pacing and, from my perspective, has a lot of humor.”
Leonard is set to have a book signing at 1-3 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 26 at Pages Turned bookstore, 3155 Lone Oak Road. He said another signing event is scheduled to take place on April 28 at the National Quilt Museum in Paducah, during this year’s QuiltWeek. The novel is also available in the quilt museum’s gift shop.
He’s currently working on a sequel, “Quilt City: Panic in Paducah.” Another work by Leonard, “Hard Exit,” was picked up by the same publisher and it’s planned for an early 2023 release. It’s a detective novel set in the Los Angeles area.
“Quilt City Murders” can be found on Amazon, barnesandnoble.com, Walmart eBooks and other places. Readers can find more information about the novel at quiltcitymurders.com, and the McCracken County Public Library has an e-book version for patrons to check out.
“I think there are a lot of people, obviously, who love Paducah and when I was there, I was battling a lot of emotional stuff, and I didn’t appreciate it to the extent that I should have, but I certainly do now and I realize what a special town it is,” he said.
“... I will forever be grateful to Paducah and Paducahans because two of the best things that have ever happened to me — finishing the novel, getting it published and meeting my wife — all a direct result of me being in Paducah.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.