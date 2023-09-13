A McCracken County Clerk’s Office employee has been fired after it was discovered the individual allegedly misappropriated funds within that agency.
The clerk’s office says the matter is being investigated by an independent law enforcement agency.
At this time, it is not known how much money was misappropriated, how that money was apparently misappropriated and how the alleged crime was discovered.
What is known is that the Attorney General’s Office and their Department of Criminal Investigations are looking into what happened.
That came at the request of the clerk’s office after the office found out about the alleged misappropriation.
Speaking about the investigation, Commonwealth’s Attorney Dan Boaz said Tuesday, “It’ll take a minute. I’m going to guess it may be a matter of months. They (investigators) are extremely thorough. Maybe a month. We don’t really know the depth of what’s going on. Right now we just dove in the water and I don’t know how deep it is.”
McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster said all agencies are cooperating with the investigation.
