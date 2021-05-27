MADISONVILLE — Former Hopkins County Republican Chairman David Sharp has announced his plans to run for Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District — a seat that is currently held by James Comer.
The district covers 35 counties in all from the Mississippi River to central Kentucky. A primary for the Republican nomination is scheduled for May of 2022.
Sharp, who now serves as a finance director for an automobile group in Evansville, Indiana, said the decision to run was based off the “direction the country is going. The other fact is that we have congressmen and senators that make their entire career being politicians.”
Sharp said he believes in term limits and even signed a pledge for a term limit at a candidacy announcement event at Mahr Park Arboretum last week.
“I will support and co-sponsor any bill that is put forward for term limits,” he said. “I have been a proponent of term limits even when I was the chairman of the Republican party.”
Sharp also talked about the ineffectiveness of Kentucky lawmakers in Washington.
“When you look at our congressmen in Kentucky — Vanderbilt University and Virginia University every year they do a study on effective legislators, and in the 1st District our current representative ranks in the bottom one-third of Republicans,” he said. “We have two Republican congressmen in Kentucky that rank lower than him. We are not getting the representation in Washington that we deserve.”
Sharp said he also wants to cut off federal funding to Planned Parenthood.
“I don’t think taxpayer dollars should go toward abortion,” said Sharp. “I’m 100% pro life, as I believe life begins at conception.”
Sharp cited 2019-2020 Planned Parenthood statistics saying that Planned Parenthood performed 8,6256 prenatal services.
“That is great. They made sure that these women were getting the treatment and the care that they needed during their pregnancy,” he said. “But then there’s the fact that they did 354,871 abortion services that taxpayers paid for. I pledge in my first 90 days to put forward a bill to stop all federal funding to Planned Parenthood.”
Sharp also shared his views about voting.
“You need to have an ID to vote,” he said. “I believe if someone wants an absentee ballot, they should apply for it themselves, the signatures should match, and I believe that the signatures should be checked.”
He said he is against drop-off places for absentee ballot and did not believe in voter harvesting. He also said he was “fine” with early voting “if it is done right.”
“I believe the way that Kentucky did early voting during COVID could be a standard for the rest of the country to follow,” he said. “That is one thing, even when I was chair for the Republican Party, the elections in Hopkins County were run so well.”
As Sharp prepares his campaign strategies, he said he is prepared to be outspent, explaining that while he is running against Comer, he is also running against special interest groups.
Comer spokesman Matt Smith confirmed the congressman would seek re-election.
