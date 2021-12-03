Capping a three-year investigation, the arrest of Brock Mardis on Monday in East Syracuse, New York, ended a search following a police chase in Benton in August 2018.
Mardis is charged with several offenses in Calloway, Marshall and McCracken counties. Authorities said a vehicle pursuit involving a number of law enforcement agencies took place in Benton on Aug. 14, 2018, shortly after a warrant was issued for his arrest on the charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse. That was the last anyone in this area is believed to have seen him before Monday.
Mardis, 35, was the first person to be listed on the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office’s new “Most Wanted” tab on its website, initiated in 2018. Maj. Jody Cash, the chief deputy in the sheriff’s office, said listing was instrumental in finding Mardis, who was living in Murray when he fled.
“It appears that the investigations that we had were for allegations of things that happened in late July of 2018 in Calloway County,” Cash told The Sun on Tuesday.
Mardis was originally charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor. Authorities said warrants for his arrest on those charges were issued on Aug. 14, 2018, and Aug. 16, 2018.
“(The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was) doing an investigation into what we believed to be illegal drug activity at a residence on Bethel Road in Calloway County,” Cash said. “During that investigation, that’s when we learned of the possible sexual assault, unlawful imprisonment, sexual misconduct involving Mr. Mardis with at least two (teenagers).”
Cash said there was also a bench warrant issued for Mardis’ arrest on Aug. 22, 2018, for failure to appear on charges of selling an alcoholic beverage to a minor, illegal sale or giving alcohol in a dry territory, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, resisting arrest and menacing with the amended charge of second-degree bail-jumping.
A McCracken County warrant was issued for Mardis’ arrest on Aug. 30, 2018, for failure to appear for a pretrial hearing on charges of driving under the influence and not using a turn signal.
A Marshall County warrant for Mardis’ arrest was issued on Sept. 27, 2018, on the charges of trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mardis was subsequently charged on that warrant with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police following a pursuit involving law enforcement officers from Calloway, Marshall and Graves counties on Aug. 14, 2018.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.