Standing like a soldier at ease, Chase Bowman-Raines, 24, stood at the podium and his cheeks became tear-stained as he was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for one count of possession of child pornography.
That hearing was held in the Paducah United States District Courthouse on Wednesday, the same day Bowman-Raines pleaded guilty. He will be on supervised release for 15 years, and will be required to register as a sex offender following his prison term. He was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to one of the victims.
Senior District Judge Thomas Russell will allow Bowman-Raines to self-report to a federal prison after Jan. 1, and recommended that he be housed in a federal facility close to his family in North Carolina.
Russell allowed Bowman-Raines to self-report to prison so that he can continue to receive outpatient mental health treatment before reporting to the facilty.
Prosecutors accused Bowman-Raines of being in possession of 14 images and eight videos containing pornographic material involving children, some of whom were younger than 12. As part of a plea deal with the prosecution, Bowman-Raines had three counts of distribution of child pornography dismissed.
Bowman-Raines, originally from North Carolina, was in the Army and was on base at Fort Campbell when prosecutors said the crime occurred, according to the criminal complaint. He has since been discharged from the Army, his attorney told Russell.
Bowman-Raines expressed regret to the court for his actions, saying he has come to the realization that his actions hurt people, and wished he could take upon the victims’ pain himself.
“I put myself through hell every waking moment,” Bowman-Raines told Russell. “It hurts me to the core. I cry almost every night.”
The recommended sentencing guidelines from the United States Sentencing Commission called for Bowman-Raines to serve 135 to 160 months in prison, although Russell said sentencing within those guidelines is not mandatory. Bowman-Raines’ 70-month sentence, which is a little less than six years, is about a 50% reduction of the minimum sentence recommended by the sentencing guidelines. Russell said he felt this reduction was fair both to Bowman-Raines and the victims in the case.
Defense attorney Rammy Barbari asked the judge to consider probation in this case, and cited a study from the United States Sentencing Commission released in June that recommended Congress adopt changes to some sentencing guidelines for child pornography cases that do not involve the production of said material.
Barbari also told Russell that Bowman-Raines and his wife received death threats from people Bowman-Raines knew from being in the Army.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Leigh Ann Dycus asked Russell to not consider probation in this case, saying Bowman-Raines serving time in prison was a “collateral consequence of his actions.”
Russell also considered letters from Bowman Raines, his wife, his mother and fellow church members, as well as two victim impact statements, when considering the sentence.
