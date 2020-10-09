With a new owner and new name, renovations are underway at the former Fernwood Homes apartment complex, now rebranded as Lone Oak Villas.
According to Moshe Herskovich, asset manager for the new owner, Paducah 1, LLC, nearly 50 of the 127 units are currently being renovated.
The complex has been neglected over the years, Herskovich said, and the new owners see the location at 710 Lone Oak Road as a prime opportunity.
“It’s a fantastic location. I think we felt the middle market was underserved in Paducah,” he said.
“There’s some higher-end stuff which has been extremely successful, and some lower-end stuff. We felt like there was a real need for nicer, more affordable apartments.”
Herskovich said the company will begin pre-leasing soon and the first batch of renovated apartments will be ready for occupancy in 1-2 weeks.
“There’s a two-bedroom townhouse that you can get fully renovated, stainless steel appliances, new flooring and cabinetry, for $700,” he said.
Lone Oak Villas recently launched a website where prospective tenants can view what the renovated units will look like.
“They can submit applications online through our website, theloneoakvillas.com. Everything will be digital, everything from paying rent to submitting any issues someone may be having,” he said. “It’s all done through our digital platform.”
Fernwood Homes was under the previous ownership for approximately 70 years, according to Herskovich. Lone Oak Villas is the first apartment complex in Paducah for the new owner, he said.
