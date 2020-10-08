METROPOLIS, Ill. — A former Massac County Emergency Management Agency official has been indicted on federal charges by a grand jury.
Chris Thompson, former major chief of operations and public information officer for the EMA, was indicted for allegedly defrauding the county and local businesses of more than $49,000 in goods and services.
Thompson, 29, of Kevil, Kentucky, was indicted on eight counts — one count of wire fraud and seven counts of mail fraud. The six-page indictment alleges that between November 2018 and September 2019 Thompson devised and carried out a scheme to defraud local businesses and Massac County for his own personal gain.
He pleaded not guilty Monday.
Each count carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine. Thompson is currently out on bond pending his jury trial, which is set for Nov. 30 in Benton.
According to U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft, Thompson used his position with the EMA to fraudulently use existing EMA accounts and lines of credit to establish new lines of credit in the EMA’s name.
Among the businesses the U.S. attorney alleges Thompson defrauded were John Deere Financial, Amazon, AT&T, online retailer Newegg, Office Depot and Plaza Tire. The indictment also alleges several iPads and a MacBook Pro were among the items purchased.
The indictment also alleges that Thompson attempted to hide his activity by having purchase receipts sent to his EMA work email address and by hiding paper bills throughout his office.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI.
