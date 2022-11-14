Carroll Hubbard, a former Kentucky state senator and U.S. congressman from Kentucky's First District, died Saturday. He was 85. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 19 at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield.
For an obituary and more information about Hubbard's service to west Kentucky, see Tuesday's Paducah Sun.
