A local fire department’s bookkeeper faces theft and fraud charges after board members alerted authorities to suspicious activity, Kentucky State Police announced Tuesday.
Stacey C. Cornwell was hired as bookkeeper for the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department in Marshall County in August of 2018, and shortly thereafter began using department fund for personal use, according to a KSP news release.
Police said Cornwell also used a department credit card to make purchases unrelated to the department’s operations.
The total amount of the suspected embezzlement is unknown, police said, adding they believe she improperly used funds through the majority of the four years she worked for the department.
She was removed as bookkeeper in November of 2022, and board members approached investigators on December 1 of the same year.
Cornwell, of Benton, faces one count each of theft by unlawful taking between $10,000 and $1 million, and fraudulent use of a credit card of less than $10,000.
