A local fire department’s bookkeeper faces theft and fraud charges after board members alerted authorities to suspicious activity, Kentucky State Police announced Tuesday.

Stacey C. Cornwell was hired as bookkeeper for the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department in Marshall County in August of 2018, and shortly thereafter began using department fund for personal use, according to a KSP news release.

