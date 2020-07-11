The former Barbecue on the River director accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the organization was indicted for theft Thursday.
David Boggs, 51, faces one count of theft by unlawful taking under $1 million.
Boggs was arrested in late May in South Carolina, more than a year and a half since his reported disappearance following the alleged embezzlement.
Paducah Police said the nonprofit’s officials reported nearly $25,000 missing.
According to Police, Boggs had fallen victim to a scam claiming he had sent an inappropriate picture to an underage individual, and stole from the organization in order to pay the scammers after he had burned through a large amount of his own money.
Boggs is due to be arraigned in McCracken County Circuit Court on Thursday.
If convicted, he could spend five to 10 years in prison.
Boggs was originally reported missing in November 2018, and the investigation eventually stalled until new evidence came to light in April, police said.
A medical bill delivered to a Paducah address associated with Boggs tipped officers off to the South Carolina connection, and police said Boggs was eventually identified in a social media video from an area frequented by homeless people.
He waived extradition and is currently incarcerated in McCracken County.
