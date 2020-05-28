Former Barbecue on the River director arrested

David Boggs, the former Barbecue on the River director reported missing in late 2018, has been arrested, according to the Paducah Police Department.
Boggs was reported missing in November of 2018 after the nonprofit's board accused him of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the organization.
Police said further information will be released at a news conference this afternoon.
