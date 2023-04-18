Alivia Pardue, a seventh-grader at Heath Middle School, created a special 20th-anniverary patch for the Challenger Learning Center of Paducah last month in an art design contest, and for her efforts, she won an astronaut.
Actually, her school won the astronaut — or, more accurately — it won a visit from Col. Terry Wilcutt (ret.), known as Kentucky’s only astronaut.
Wilcutt, a native of Russellville and Louisville, piloted space shuttle missions in Endeavour (1994) and Atlantis (1996) and commanded a 1998 Endeavour mission to the Mir space station and a 2000 Atlantis mission to the International Space Station. He retired from NASA in 2021.
Wilcutt spoke to the Heath Middle School student body Monday about his experiences and showed photos of his missions. He encouraged the students to strive for their dreams by telling them the only way to become an astronaut is to apply.
Pardue won the Challenger Learning Center artwork contest on March 17. Her artwork — featuring the space shuttle Challenger, Earth, the moon and the number 20 — will adorn the CLC’s official 20th anniversary patch.
The Challenger Learning Center opened Aug. 16, 2002, on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Pardue’s art design was selected from about 40 entrants, all of whom were members of the CLC STEM Squad, which emphasizes science, technology, engineering and math. She said that she wanted some basic elements to stand out in her design.
“I thought about the Challenger space shuttle, because that’s pretty much the foundation of the Challenger Learning Center and what it means to be a challenger,” she said. “I was super-excited to meet Terry Wilcutt.”
Pardue — the daughter of Kim Morris of West Paducah and Robert Pardue of Troy, Tennessee — said she wants to be a mechanical engineer.
Wilcutt, who taught math at Louisville’s Ballard and Manual high schools before deciding to join the Marine Corps and become an astronaut, said he enjoyed teaching students through his space experiences.
“Gosh, I love that,” he said. “I taught school for two years before I joined the Marine Corps, so I have a heart for education and for kids. You’re creating a future for them, and they deserve the best education that we can offer them.
“I like to push STEM careers, and part of being an astronaut talking to schools is telling them what kind of exciting jobs those can be. You don’t have to fly the shuttle; you can be the person who designs or builds it, does experiments — there are all kinds of exciting things,” he said.
“You’re in school for such a short period of your entire life, you should work on something that you look forward to getting up every day and going to work on,” he said, “and I think STEM careers offer that.”
CLC Director Mellisa Duncan said Wilcutt was on hand for the Center’s opening in 2002 and for its 10th anniversary celebration.
“He has been very supportive of the Center over the years,” she said. “He was here for the (2017) eclipse event. I just reached out to him, and he’s always willing to support us and come and visit — and he likes to come back to Kentucky, of course.”
Duncan noted that Wilcutt will make a presentation for the CLC’s 20th anniversary celebration at the WKCTC Clemens Fine Arts Center at 6:30 tonight (Tuesday). An open house will follow at the Challenger Learning Center, where Wilcutt will autograph NASA photos of him. Tours of the center will be provided, as will free moon pies.
For more information about the Challenger Learning Center, visit clcpaducah.org.
