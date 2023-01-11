AMERISOURCEBERGEN

The AmerisourceBergen building has long been a mainstay of the downtown Paducah area. The building has been sold to Cryogenic Processors for a total of $2.15 million.

 HANNAH SAAD | The Sun

After months of work, the former AmerisourceBergen building at 322 N. 3rd Street in downtown Paducah has sold for $2.15 million.

Sold to Cryogenic Processors, a company owned by the previous owners of Dippin’ Dots, the building has a long history in downtown.

