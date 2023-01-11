After months of work, the former AmerisourceBergen building at 322 N. 3rd Street in downtown Paducah has sold for $2.15 million.
Sold to Cryogenic Processors, a company owned by the previous owners of Dippin’ Dots, the building has a long history in downtown.
“They (Cryogenic Processors) started looking at the property back in June,” said Ben Sirk, the selling realtor. “We finally got it under contract in September. It feels so good to have sold it. I’m so relieved. It’s the second time I’ve sold the building in as many years. I’m glad to get it down. It’s a great way to end the year.”
Sirk worked alongside Kathleen Gillespie of Arnold Realty Group to sell the property to the new owners.
Cryogenic Processors previously proposed the purchase of the building at a September planning commission meeting and was denied its proposed plan for how to use the building after feedback from the community.
However, Gillespie said it’s still interested in working with the community and committed to it.
“I’ve met quite a few of their employees and the owner,” she said. “I’ve been highly impressed with everyone that I met. I think it’s really lucky to have a company like this continue to take interest in our area. I’m so excited for my clients and I’m really excited for Paducah.
“My clients have made a tremendous effort with the city to provide tourist attractions and do things that would mean a lot to the city. They’re a great company to represent,” she said.
The building has been at its location for decades. Paducah Mayor George Bray worked in it for more than 40 years with AmerisourceBergen.
“I had heard that Cryogenic Processors was still planning to buy the building and reposition their project, but if the city wasn’t favorable, they still wanted to buy the building as an investment,” Bray said. “It’s a great building.”
Bray also touched on possible difficulties the new owners could face.
“When the building was built as a distribution center in the ‘70s, the city had not grown in that particular area, and it was a different city back then,” he said.
“It’s not as advantageous for commercial use as it once was. Hopefully, they will find a project that will fit into the landscape of Paducah. That’s the goal.”
Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.