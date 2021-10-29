Former ambassador opens public policy series

Kelly Craft, former U.S. Ambassador to Canada and the United Nations, helped launch the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Public Policy Series Thursday with a noon address at the Commerce Center.
The Kentucky native touched on a number of issues, highlighting some of her experiences in the administration of former President Donald Trump, and answering some audience questions, including one about her own political future.
“It was the greatest privilege of a lifetime to serve as a member of President Trump’s national security team, first as U.S. Ambassador to Canada and then also as the first female ambassador to Canada and the U.N.,” she said.
She recounted some of her unique experiences, including being the first sitting U.S. official invited to attend Christmas Eve services in Bethlehem, and what it taught her about how important being able to listen to different sides is in diplomacy.
Craft praised Trump’s efforts to “put the American people first” during his presidency and the impact that had on negotiations, including in the passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which substituted the North America Free Trade Agreement and helped bring about Ford Motor Company’s decision to bring a battery manufacturing plant to Kentucky.
She was critical of some of the policies of the Biden administration, including “passing a $1.9 trillion social spending bill disguised as COVID relief,” and other measures she referred to as a “war on work.”
“We need to stop shoveling government money into the economy, and encourage people to go back to work,” she said.
She referenced the problem of business owners finding workers with nearly 11 million unfilled jobs in the United States today, and expressed concern about a federal vaccine mandate that has forced employers to fire workers who are willing to work, even if they have natural immunities from previous COVID-19 exposure.
“Let me be clear. This is a free country and Americans should be able to choose whether or not to be vaccinated. That is the problem with the current administration, they have lost sight of what the American Dream is all about,” she said.
“They want the federal government to be involved in everything from the cradle to the grave.”
Among audience questions Craft fielded was how Kentucky, with its reliance on coal, can adapt to concerns about climate change and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.
“There’s no way we’re going to be able to quit coal. We are in the coal industry,” she said, noting that one of the key reasons Kentucky has been able to attract industry is because of the state’s low cost of energy.
In regards to how Kentucky is perceived on the world stage, Craft said the state’s cultural history, and its storytelling, is just as important as bourbon and racehorses.
When asked about her future plans, Craft said: “I’m seriously considering running for governor, but at the moment what I’m really focused on is being certain that we keep our (statehouse) Senate and our House, Republican and that we also lift up our state.
“I may disagree with our governor, but I love Kentucky just like he does. So, we have to work together to attract industry.”
She said her focus will also be on 2022, and “making certain that Rand Paul is re-elected, that Sen. (Mitch) McConnell becomes majority leader again and we have a speaker of the house that is a Republican, hopefully Kevin McCarthy.”
Spending time with her family and friends will also be a focus, she said, noting she has not been able to spend time with her grandchildren.
“I’m praying. I want to make sure that whatever I decide to do in the future that I can serve both Kentucky and make a difference.”
