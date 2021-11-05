PRINCETON — The Pennyrile Area Development District Forgotten Angels Project returns for the 15th year to serve residents in local personal care homes.
“We focus on this group of residents because they seem to be most forgotten by friends, family, and society,” according to a news release from PADD.
The personal care residents tend to be younger and sometimes face mental illness conditions and limitations.
The Forgotten Angels tree is located at the Hopkinsville PADD office. Community members anonymously stock the tree and fill the stockings with gifts.
PADD personnel bags the gifts brought into the office and delivers the Forgotten Angels gifts to recipients; residents can adopt multiple Forgotten Angels.
“As the holiday season approaches, we hope that you will help us provide a touch of joy to those in need. It is truly amazing to see how our community gets involved in giving so much to these Forgotten Angels,” officials said.
During COVID-19 pandemic conditions, the PADD office has placed the Forgotten Angels tree in the lobby.
In addition to adopting a Forgotten Angel, the PADD office puts together Stocking Stuffers. Recommended items include snacks, board games, stationery supplies and personal hygiene products.
The PADD office is accepting gifts until Dec. 15. Organizers request that gifts do not exceed a $25 value.
