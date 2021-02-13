Frigid temperatures and snow — followed by more snow — is expected in Paducah over the next few days and into next week.
“It’s going to be pretty cloudy all the way through the weekend, and getting colder,” said David Blanchard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah.
“This air mass we’re in, it’s not going to be getting any warmer. It’s going to continue to cool off and then late Sunday, Sunday night mainly, is when we’ve got a little wave of energy approaching from the southwest and that should result in some snowfall starting Sunday night.”
An inch of snow overnight in possible, Blanchard said, “and then going into Monday the main waves come through and were going to get more snow.”
“It should be in a couple of waves. The precipitation might actually stop for a little while late Sunday night, and pick up again with a vengeance Monday.”
Paducah could see as much as 31/2 to 4 inches Monday, and by Monday night, close to another inch is possible.
Today’s forecast calls for a high near 26, with north winds 10 to 13 miles per hour, and gusts as high as 21 mph. Tonight’s low could be around 12 degrees, with wind chill values as low as minus-1.
Sunday’s forecast is cloudy, with a high near 22.
“We’re expecting some really frigid temperatures, with the highs not even breaking 20 degrees on Monday. Lows Monday night, with snow cover, may be around 9 or 10 degrees, and that does not include wind chill,” Blanchard said.
The temperature could rebound a bit by next week, but not my much.
And, “the snow could stick around a while ... it really could,” Blanchard said.
