Dr. H.W. and Beverly Ford have been named this year’s Tater Day Grand Marshals as a result of their many years of service that have helped shape the landscape of Marshall County.
Born and raised in Calvert City, H.W. Ford has lived in Marshall County all his life, and though Beverly Ford was raised over county lines in Calloway County, she has lived here for the last 59 years. They have a love for Marshall County and the community here that runs deep. “We have had a good life and have enjoyed Marshall County in particular because we like the people here,” said Beverly Ford.
H.W. Ford graduated from Calvert City High School in 1949, and after a brief stint in college, served overseas in the United States Air Force. He returned after his service to finalize his degree at Murray State University. Beverly Ford graduated from New Concord High School in 1954, and the pair met at MSU and married in 1958. H.W. Ford enrolled in medical school at the University of Louisville, graduating in 1962 and completing his residency at the St. Louis University School of Medicine in 1964 with Beverly by his side.
Upon graduating from U of L, he practiced with Dr. Harold King until 1964 in St. Louis, returning home then to practice with Dr. Ken Ellis at the newly-opened Benton Municipal Hospital (later known as Marshall County Hospital). The hospital opened a few months earlier than expected to assist the victims of the 1964 tornado.
The Fords themselves were victims of the 2021 tornadoes that swept through Marshall County, a disaster which left their home of 55 years nearly unsalvageable. Marking that as one of the worst things that has ever happened to them, the Ford’s noted the community played a huge role supporting them during that time. “The people in Marshall County will do anything they can to help you when you need it,” said Beverly Ford. “We had so many people here to help us we did not know what to do with them.” They completed their rebuild a year later and are still in the home that raised their four children.
Back to the hospital, H.W. Ford acknowledges that the medical landscape has changed dramatically since he first began practicing, noting he and Ellis were always on call: making house calls, delivering babies and manning an unstaffed emergency room. “We worked day and night. It was a good profession to be in, but it was a lot of work.” said H.W. Ford, to which Beverly Ford nodded in agreement. At the time, she worked for several years as an art teacher at Marshall County High School, and spent time chauffeuring their four sons to various extracurricular activities. He was promoted to Chief of Staff on several occasions while working at the hospital.
H.W. Ford worked directly with the public as a family physician for about 30 years, and “semi-retired” for the last 20 years, practicing industrial medicine. He fully retired in 2012, at 80 years old.
Leaving quite an impact on the community, H.W. Ford’s biggest contribution is notably his work with the Marshall County Health Department. He served as medical director at the health department from 1990 until his retirement, and was appointed to the board there in the 1960’s, serving until 2019. H.W. Ford’s lasting impact on healthcare in Marshall County was acknowledged by the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce, as he was awarded ‘citizen of the year’ in 2013. Additionally, the boardroom at the Marshall County Health Department was dedicated to him in honor of his service.
Marshall County has greatly benefited from their active presence in the community, and the Benton Kiwanis Club is privileged to be able to honor them as this year’s grand marshals.
Tater Day continues through Monday, with a pancake breakfast at Benton Elementary School from 6-11 a.m. and a parade on Main and Poplar Street at 11 a.m.
