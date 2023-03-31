PADNWS-03-31-23 FORDS - PHOTO

Dr. H.W. Ford and Beverly Ford have been named this year’s Tater Day Grand Marshals, a way to honor them for the various contributions they have made to the community.

 Photo provided by VUE Magazine

Dr. H.W. and Beverly Ford have been named this year’s Tater Day Grand Marshals as a result of their many years of service that have helped shape the landscape of Marshall County.

Born and raised in Calvert City, H.W. Ford has lived in Marshall County all his life, and though Beverly Ford was raised over county lines in Calloway County, she has lived here for the last 59 years. They have a love for Marshall County and the community here that runs deep. “We have had a good life and have enjoyed Marshall County in particular because we like the people here,” said Beverly Ford.

