For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life. — John 3:16.
That was the verse Franklin Graham chose to end his message in Mayfield on Friday, asking the crowd to pray with him the day before the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.
“If you prayed that prayer with me, speak with one of our chaplains because you will have eternal life,” Graham said.
Graham, the son of evangelist Billy Graham, and Samaritan’s Purse brought joy and hope to the residents of Mayfield on Christmas Eve, two weeks after a deadly tornado leveled much of the city. Along with Operation BBQ Relief and Billy Graham Ministries, hundreds of volunteers served thousands of meals to tornado survivors.
Residents enjoyed a free, traditional Christmas dinner and fellowship with other hurting community members at the Eagles Nest at Graves County High School. Graham’s oldest son, Edward, welcomed the crowd and prayed with them, saying Mayfield will return one day.
Bluegrass singer and Kentucky native Ricky Skaggs entertained those in attendance with Christmas carols, leading the crowd in an a cappella version of “O Come All Ye Faithful.” He then introduced Graham, who shared a message of encouragement and hope.
Graham told the Bible story of Jesus calming the storm in the Sea of Galilee, mirroring it with the storm that Mayfield residents suffered on Dec. 10. He told the survivors to not waver in their faith because God is in control and will see them through this devastation.
In addition to the hot meal, community members were blessed with toys for their children courtesy of NASCAR, Bibles, and pillows from Mr. Cloud.
Operation BBQ Relief will be serving a Christmas meal on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Trace Creek Baptist Church, located at 3577 Ky. 131 in Mayfield. Drive-through pick-ups will be available. The relief organization partnered Thursday with Lowe’s of Mayfield providing more than 1,200 meals and gifts to the Mayfield Community.
To date, Samaritan’s Purse has mobilized more than 1,400 volunteers to respond to the natural disaster, helping more than 240 families in Kentucky and Arkansas.
