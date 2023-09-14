BALLARD COUNTY — An act of great sportsmanship happened Saturday when the Ballard County Bombers and Paducah Tilghman Tornado League came together for a touching moment in their game.

Coaches from both little league teams worked together on a unique play that would ensure fifth-grader Baylen Smith ended up in the end zone.

