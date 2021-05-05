Food Truck Friday returns to convention and expo center

The Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center is bringing back a popular event this Friday, something that involves food, fun and entertainment for all ages.
Food Truck Friday, which started last summer, is returning to the convention and expo center parking lot at 415 Park Ave. from 5 to 9 p.m. on the first Fridays of May, June and July.
Food Truck Friday is in its second year at the convention and expo center. Convention and expo center concessions manager Laura Everett said the idea is fairly simple.
“We invite food trucks to come out, and they park in our lot,” she said. “We are also going to be incorporating a craft booth this year and the Brary Bus from the McCracken County Public Library. We are also going to have a flower cart vendor.”
The McBig Band — the McCracken County High School jazz band — will be on hand for the Friday and July events.
For adults, there will be a bar available, and a kids’ corner will be the place for the Brary Bus and craft booth.
“We will also have sidewalk chalk for the kiddos,” Everett said.
Information about the food trucks coming for a specific day’s event as well as other highlights of Food Truck Friday can be found on the convention center’s Facebook page by searching “Paducah Convention Center.”
This Friday’s food truck lineup includes Barnes Family Kettle Corn, Chimney’s Food Trailer, the Grill Queens, Hand-Held Food, Kona Ice, Lane’s Concessions, Mark Cope BBQ and Pork-n-Gene’s.
“In fact, one of the trucks that we have is offering vegetarian and vegan food as well,” Everett said.
A seating area will be provided on the convention center side of the parking lot. People are welcome to bring a lawn chair to sit and eat and enjoy the band.
Admission to Food Truck Friday is free. People should park on the far side of the parking lot (closer to the expo center) and walk around and enjoy. Those coming to Food Truck Friday should wear a mask and keep socially distanced.
