The first Food Truck Friday Nights event kicks off this week in downtown Paducah, where families can chow down outside in a socially distanced setting.
The Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center plans to host its first event from 5-10 p.m. Friday in its main parking lot. It will feature different food trucks from the area, various drinks, live music and complimentary miniature golf. Admission is free.
“The convention center itself will have a giant beverage tent and we’re going to have all your basic sodas, all your basic lemonade and tea and then we’re also going to do local craft beer, frozen margaritas and wine,” said Jason Reno, food and beverage director for the convention center.
Food Truck Friday Nights are also planned for Aug. 28, Sept. 25 and Oct. 23.
“This literally just came out of the necessity of — you know, in March — no one was doing large groups inside for obvious reasons and we just came to a standstill,” he said.
“So, I had a lot of time just to kind of mull over what we were able to do. That’s where the whole idea of utilizing the parking lot came from.”
Reno said nine food trucks are planned for this Friday, including desserts, Kona Ice, carnival-type foods, tacos, burgers and more. Attendees can use expo center restrooms. Several social distancing measures are also planned, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as handing out fliers explaining social distancing rules.
“I knew with the space that we have and the way that we’re going to do it in the parking lot that we’ve got about 45 to 50 feet in between each truck,” he said.
“We have not only the space for the parking for people, but we also have the space to space out the trucks, so regardless basically of the size of the crowd, it’s not going to be just a big throng of people standing on top of each other.”
He explained that organizers have been “diligent” about safety, in regards to the coronavirus and sanitization. The event will have tables and chairs spread out, while an employee is expected to sanitize tables as people get up to leave.
Reno said organizers would like to turn Food Truck Friday Nights into something that goes from spring through fall. The Sun also reached out to a few downtown business owners for their thoughts on the new food truck event.
Judy Bastani, co-owner of Max’s Brick Oven, said people who own food trucks have to make a living too, noting she doesn’t mind it from a business standpoint. She doesn’t think it’s a good idea from a coronavirus standpoint.
Todd Blume, owner of Paducah Beer Werks, said he’s always supported food trucks and thinks they’re a great thing for the city. However, he shared concerns about social distancing in the pandemic, noting a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.
“We have closed down for safety reasons. Now, we’re looking at reopening and doing outdoor dining only and not having the dining room open for a while, because just having people in enclosed spaces is a bad idea,” he said.
Blume explained he thinks it’d be fine as long as the event’s outside and people are social distancing and wearing their masks.
Meanwhile, Joan Manganaro, owner of Grill 211 and Pizza Warehouse, shared that she thinks the more people that can be attracted to downtown, the better. People might attend Food Truck Friday Nights and consider going to a restaurant or another business downtown at a later time.
“If we can have 100 families that come out and safely practice social distancing, while enjoying some outdoor activities downtown, then that’s 100 more sets of eyes that we’ll have for to come down to downtown in the future,” she said.
