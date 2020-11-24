Folk artist LaFrance showcased her talent, life

World-renowned folk artist Helen LaFrance Orr died Sunday, Nov. 22, on the same day a play about her life, “Tell My Bones,” was being performed in New York City. LaFrance, known as “Ms. Helen” or “Ms. Orr,” was 101 years old.
Born in the Mayfield Bottoms area in Graves County to James Franklin and Lillie May Ligon Orr on Nov. 2, 1919, she taught herself various forms of art and used pumpkin rinds, corn shucks and grass for paint. Her work is called “memory paintings,” which are drawn from LaFrance’s experiences and memories of farming, hunting, family outings, dances and general happenings in the community.
Her art, similar to fellow Mayfield-raised artist Ellis Wilson, can be found in public and private collections in the United States, belonging to celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Bryant Gumble and Gayle King, and in Europe. Her depiction of workers rolling cut tobacco is on display among collections of tobacco art in Amsterdam.
Locally, a mural she painted depicting Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane is displayed in the choir loft of St. James AME Church.
LaFrance, who received the 2011 Governor’s Award for her artwork, has been the subject of a KET documentary and now a play by Marilyn Jaye Lewis that shares her story of growing up and painting during the Jim Crow-era in Kentucky. The play, directed by Kevin Connell, was streamed live Sunday evening from New York.
Mayfield antiques dealer Richard Berry developed a friendship with LaFrance and grew to admire her talent and perseverance.
“Over the years, I got to know her really well. She came up in a hard time, growing up as an independent black woman during Jim Crow, but she was an independent woman providing for herself,” he said.
“People, especially young women, could learn a lot from her life,” Berry added. “Not only was she a fantastic artist, but a very smart person and a fantastic person.”
Interviewed last year prior to her 100th birthday celebration, LaFrance explained her inspiration for her paintings stems from her perspective.
“Everybody’s not going to see things the same way,” she said while sitting in the lobby of Mayfield Health and Rehabilitation, where she resided. “Some people don’t think this is a pretty street, but I do. When the sun shines and all the shadow and shades are mixed up, it’s beautiful.”
Private services will be held at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with burial in the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
