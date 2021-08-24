Focus groups to discuss equity in Paducah schools

The Paducah Independent School District will continue its initial equity audit of the district Tuesday night with the first of five community focus groups.
The first community focus group will be at 6 p.m. at Washington Street Baptist Church. The others will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club, at 6 p.m. Monday at Paducah Middle School, at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Paducah Innovation Hub and at 6 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Paducah Innovation Hub.
The community focus groups are intended for stakeholders in the school district, including students, parents, teachers, classified staff and community. Community stakeholders include those who live in the city. District administration will not be present at the meetings.
Input from those stakeholders will play a large part in the equity audit.
The focus groups will be conducted by members of the University of Kentucky Education and Civil Rights Initiative.
Shonda Hollowell-Burrus, the school district’s chief equity officer, said the focus groups will discuss questions prompted by a survey sent to students and parents at the end of the last school year.
“(The University of Kentucky Education and Civil Rights Initiative personnel) will put all of their data and their findings (from the focus groups) to (the school district) in a report,” she said.
“Part of that report will be their recommendations to us for a strategic plan for all parts of the stakeholders: for students, for personnel, for parents and the community.”
The Paducah Independent School District Board came up with the idea of an initiative to oversee and improve racial equity in Paducah schools in 2019, but the onset of COVID-19 halted the idea in its infancy.
The board began implementing the idea last March, including creating positions of chief equity officer, district instructional specialist, district instructional coach and Community Work Transition Program specialist.
The equity audit of the district is part of the Paducah Racial Equity Initiative, a product of the University of Kentucky Education and Civil Rights Initiative, Millennium Learning Concepts and the NAACP.
“The equity audit will help us look at things in addition to the data,” Burrus said. “We have an achievement gap. In addition to the data, we’ll be listening to our stakeholders to see what we’re going to do about that.
“It’s a learning curve because there’s so much data and so much research out there, but it serves no purpose if it’s not catered to your own district and your own students.”
The Paducah Racial Equity Initiative, or REI, consists of three phases with distinct goals. Phase 1 involves forming an action committee, conducting an independent equity audit of the school district and putting together an action plan.
Members of the Equity Action Committee include board members Felix Akojie and Janice Howard, Assistant Superintendent Will Black, Jipaum Askew, Anne Bidwell, Shonda Hollowell-Burrus, Neal Clark, Dana Hernandez, Iris Horice, Varetta Hurt, Chycoby Isbell, Tammy Jones, Jed Lovejoy, Mattie Morris, Mark Rowe, Amina Watkins, Andiamo White and Elisha Winslow. McNabb Elementary Principal Teresa Spann serves as an ex officio member of the committee.
Gregory Vincent and Sarah LaCour of the University of Kentucky College of Education spoke to the Paducah school board on June 21 via Zoom about a survey sent to students and parents at the end of the last school year. There were 961 student respondents and 313 district personnel who had taken part in the survey to that point.
Vincent and LaCour are among the equity auditors from the University of Kentucky working with the Paducah school district audit.
