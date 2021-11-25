FNB Bank Inc. recently made a $25,000 investment West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s HealthCare COUNTS Campaign. WKCTC recently announced their $3 million endowment campaign that will help fund and further develop the college’s health care education programs.
With FNB’s investment, the bank will also be naming the Allied Health Building Conference Room, according to a news release.
“Healthcare has always been an important field, but the last two years have showcased the need and importance more than ever during the global pandemic,” said Sally Hopkins, FNB president and CEO. “The need for more healthcare workers is great in western Kentucky and we are proud to join forces with other community minded supporters to invest in WKCTC’s HealthCare COUNTS campaign. We applaud WKCTC’s initiative to help prepare more students for the healthcare workforce as we continue to face the pandemic, an aging population, and beyond.”
“On behalf of WKCTC, I am extremely thankful for this significant contribution to our HealthCare COUNTS Campaign by FNB Bank, and we are honored to have such great community partners joining us in addressing regional health care shortages and needs,” said Dr. Anton Reece, WKCTC President, in the news release.
The purpose of the HealthCare COUNTS endowment campaign is to address the growing need for more nurses and health care professionals. Currently, the college has raised about 60% of the overall campaign goal.
The campaign will continue through October 2022 in an effort to ultimately achieve the $3 million goal.
Interested investors for the HealthCare COUNTS campaign are encouraged to contact Lee Emmons, WKCTC vice president of Industrial Advancement and executive director of Paducah Junior College at lee.emmons@kctcs.edu or by phone at 270-534-3084.
