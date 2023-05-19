METROPOLIS, Ill. — Just weeks after celebrating its 157-year milestone, First Missionary Baptist Church is marking another anniversary.

2023 marks 10 years since Dr. Orlando McReynolds and first lady Dale McReynolds answered the call to serve at the church located at the corner of Seventh and Vienna streets. A celebration will take place Sunday, May 21.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In