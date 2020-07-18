A Florida man is facing several charges after he was arrested Wednesday in the company of a teenager reported missing Florida, according to the Paducah Police Department.
Police reports indicate Pierce F. Davis, 31, of Miami, was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, third-degree rape, third-degree sexual abuse and for outstanding fugitive warrants from Georgia and Virginia.
An investigation began July 10 when a local resident told police his debit card had been used for fraudulent transactions totaling more then $1,500.
When Davis was located Wednesday, officers found a 17-year-old girl in his vehicle. The girl, who told police Davis had sexual contact with her, was awaiting transport back to Florida.
Davis was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
