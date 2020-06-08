A Florida man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop along Interstate 24 on Friday.
Dustin Rowe-Kenney, 23, is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, methamphetamine; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, first offense; possession of marijuana; and purchase or possession of drug paraphernalia.
McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies responded to I-24 in the area of Exit 11 around 11:50 p.m. on reports of a reckless driver.
Before pulling over a vehicle matching the description, deputies observed one around the 13-mile marker swerve across the center line multiple times. This vehicle was being driven by Rowe-Kenney, deputies said.
During the course of the investigation, deputies determined him to be under the influence of a controlled substance. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Rowe-Kenney was then placed under arrest and booked into McCracken County Jail.
