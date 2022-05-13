McCracken County officials sought to upgrade Floral Hall, an event space and exhibition facility at Carson Park on the corner of Monroe Street and Joe Clifton Drive, and bring the space to a more presentable look with a limited budget.
With less that $15,000 spent on sprucing up the space and fixing up the restrooms, electrical work and plumbing, McCracken County officials are ready for the public to catch a glimpse of the newly improved facility.
McCracken County is hosting an Open House to showcase some of the improvements to the interior of Floral Hall on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hot dogs and chips will be available for visitors on Saturday.
The community is invited to see the inside of the building and check out some of the new additions and improvements to the space, including new interior paint, restored handicap accessible restrooms, new wainscoting and an upgraded state area.
McCracken County Fiscal Court members first approved $10,000 to go toward restoring Floral Hall at its Feb. 28 meeting, then approved an additional $10,000 for the project at its March 28 meeting for a working budget of up to $20,000 for repairs and upgrades. Work began on the building shortly following the Feb. 28 fiscal court meeting.
Steve Ervin, McCracken County Community Development project manager, said work began in March to start making improvements, including painting the floors and walls, which were discolored over time, and making the bathrooms more accessible and nicer. Inmates from the McCracken County Jail contributed over 500 hours of work to the site, including painting and removing tacks from the wall, Ervin said.
Ervin noted that several local businesses, like Murtco Inc., i5 Design and Lowe’s, donated materials like paint and wainscoting installation services to Floral Hall to help keep renovation costs low. McCracken County was able to use scrap roofing from the old Barn Number 5 at Carson Park, which was demolished, to add wainscoting to Floral Hall’s interior to help keep the rustic aesthetic to the building.
Floral Hall opened in 1892, and was once used for livestock sales. The structure has high windows to provide natural lighting, and also has a second floor balcony space that wraps around the building, where groups can set up tables. When upgrades are complete, groups will be able to control and dim lights throughout the building, including incandescent string light bulbs hanging throughout the building. The building is also air-conditioned.
Local groups have used Floral Hall for various events. McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said at Monday’s fiscal court meeting that the event could potentially be used as a barn-style, low-cost wedding venue that could fit over 400 people inside.
Clymer noted the quick turnaround on the project. He asked the fiscal court to consider allotting funds for repairs at the end of April, and said it only took about two months to get the building in a nicer, more presentable condition.
“I think it’s a nice accomplishment. Steve (Ervin) drove the thing all the way through. We’re real proud of it. I think Luther Carson would be smiling right now,” Clymer said, referencing the namesake of Carson Park.
The space provides a low-cost option for community members and groups who are looking for event spaces, Clymer said.
Clymer also commended Ervin’s personal work inside of Floral Hall, noting that Ervin had been working there every day for a few weeks, and once found Ervin painting the floors by himself.
Ervin said the space is ready to rent for those who want to host events in the space, but the county is wrapping up some projects in Floral Hall.
McCracken County residents can rent Floral Hall for $450 a day for events, and non-county residents can rent the space for $500 a day.
