Paducah City Engineer Rick Murphy estimates the floodwall construction projects to be completed by the end of 2022, he told The Sun Wednesday.
That estimate is dependent on arrival of materials from distributors and whether river elevations and conditions on a given day are safe for workers, Murphy pointed out.
One of the areas the $36 million project is focusing on is replacing pumps and refurbishing the city’s 12 existing pump stations, which help control flooding in the city. In addition, a new pump station is being built near the Smoke Shop on Eighth Street.
All of the pump stations are having existing pumps replaced. Murphy said the average age of the infrastructure is 75 years, and the project is replacing all the components of the pump system that wear out over time.
“They’re all receiving major renovations and overhaul,” Murphy said.
The purpose of a pump station is to keep the water from coming in and flooding the city while also letting any water in the city be pumped out, city spokeswoman Pam Spencer told The Sun. Murphy said the stations pump rainwater out of the city to prevent flooding.
Murphy said currently, some of the city’s pump stations are operating at a 50% capacity while the other stations are having pumps replaced. The pump stations operating at 50% are some of the first stations that would be activated if flooding occurred.
As the river elevation rises, more pump stations are engaged. The three stations Murphy listed operating at 50% capacity are some of the stations activated in these situations. Murphy said the first pump station to be activated is Pump Station No. 2, which is activated when the gage height reaches 27.5 feet. The pump stations operate at different river elevation level because of the underground shape of Paducah, Murphy said.
“If that’s all the river does, if it goes to 28 feet, we don’t run the rest of [the pump stations] because the rest of them aren’t touching the water yet,” Murphy said.
Murphy said 65% of the project is being funded by the federal government and 35% is funded by the city of Paducah. The whole system, including the 2.5 mile-long concrete wall, is 12.25 miles long. The city began operating the floodwall system in 1949. Murphy said the city was originally authorized by the federal government to begin work on a floodwall system in 1936, one year before historic floods came through Paducah in 1937.
Murphy began working on plans to replace and refurbish parts of the floodwall system after the flooding in Paducah in 1997, when parts of the infrastructure neared 50 years old.
By the end of 2022, Murphy said the Paducah Local Flood Protection Project (LFPP) will be “fully restored.” The pumps will all be new, with refurbished motors running the pumps at stations. The pipes will be sliplined, meaning slightly smaller, smooth pipes will be put inside existing pipes and grouted in to keep them in place. Additionally, Murphy said some of the floodwall openings would be sealed, and the number of openings would be reduced from 47 to about 35.
While construction continues, some parts of Greenway Trail will remain closed. This includes a portion between mile markers 2.7 and 2.9 behind 8th Street, and a portion of the trail behind North 6th Street.
