Opened by Linn Gresham in 1882, this storied little market sold groceries and housewares, and also served as an important gathering place where neighbors in Lyon County’s Confederate community exchanged news and stories, and held meetings and local events, for almost 90 years. The original building was moved to its present site on Ky. 274 in the mid-1960s, prior to Lake Barkley’s impoundment.
Though its doors closed for good in 1971, Confederate Store occupies an important and lasting place in the annals of Lyon County history.
Old Confederate’s hilly roads, aged barns and lush greenery provide a backdrop for one of the most beautiful spots in western Kentucky.
Scan of original image, contemporary photography, and commentary by Christian R. Greco, in collaboration with Gresham descendants (and two of Lyon County’s finest), Bonnie Barnett Brown and Charlie Murphy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.